Reuben McNulty: No charges over baby's dog attack death
No charges are to be brought in the case of a newborn baby who died after being attacked by a family's Staffordshire bull terrier.
Reuben McNulty was just two weeks old when he was attacked at a property in Yaxley, near Peterborough, in November 2018. He died three weeks later.
It is thought two people, believed to be his parents Daniel McNulty and Amy Litchfield, were questioned by police.
A police spokesman has confirmed no further action will be taken.
An inquest opening in January 2019 heard Reuben sustained a traumatic brain injury and suffered renal and gastrointestinal failure.
His injuries were "consistent with a dog attack", David Heming, Cambridgeshire's senior coroner said.
Reuben "suffered catastrophic injuries... as a result of being attacked by his parents' Staffordshire bull terrier at their home address", he added.
Following the incident, Cambridgeshire Police said two Staffordshire bull terriers were seized and destroyed.
A police spokesman has since confirmed: "After extensive joint working between the Crown Prosecution Service and Cambridgeshire Constabulary the 30-year-old woman and 33-year-old man, both from Yaxley, who were arrested on suspicion of child neglect have been released with no further action to be taken."
