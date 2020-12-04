BBC News

Snowfall: Snapshots across the East of England

Published
image copyrightBBC Weather Watchers/Ian
image captionIan photographed a Robin in the snow in Cambridge

Any remaining snow from earlier is expected to turn to heavy rain this evening, the BBC Weather forecast says.

People across the East of England woke to a sprinkling of snow. A yellow weather warning for ice is being issued for Friday evening into Saturday.

The snow has not caused any major travel disruption, and there is a possibility of sunshine in some areas on Saturday.

BBC Weather Watchers have welcomed the snowfall and sent us their best snaps.

image copyrightBBC Weather Watchers/Aitch
image captionAitch snapped a photo of their four-legged friend in the snow in Great Leighs, Essex
image copyrightBBC Weather Watchers/Seatoad
image captionA Weather Watcher known as Seatoad captured the early morning view in Great Bardfield, Essex
image copyrightBBC Weather Watchers/Katie RoseM
image captionKatie Rose M's flowers in Ely, Cambridgeshire, may not have enjoyed the icy weather
image copyrightBBC Weather Watchers/hayley85
image captionA squirrel was pictured by Weather Watcher Hayley85 in Cherry Hinton in Cambridge
image copyrightBBC Weather Watchers/Ian
image captionIan took this festive photo in Braintree, Essex, on Friday morning
image copyrightBBC Weather Watchers/Megan
image captionIt was a snowy dog walk for Megan in Cambridge

Snow stories from around the UK:

image copyrightBBC Weather Watchers/Glemsfordgav
image captionGlemsfordgav snapped this image of the Suffolk village of Glemsford, near Sudbury

