Snowfall: Snapshots across the East of England
Any remaining snow from earlier is expected to turn to heavy rain this evening, the BBC Weather forecast says.
People across the East of England woke to a sprinkling of snow. A yellow weather warning for ice is being issued for Friday evening into Saturday.
The snow has not caused any major travel disruption, and there is a possibility of sunshine in some areas on Saturday.
BBC Weather Watchers have welcomed the snowfall and sent us their best snaps.
