Bassingbourn crash: Two killed in three-car A1198 collision
- Published
Two people have died following a three-car collision.
Cambridgeshire Police said Terence Oram, 72, of Nightingale Way, Royston, Hertfordshire, and Peter King, 64, of Lichfield Road, Cambridge, were killed on the A1198 in the county on Tuesday.
The collision took place at 11:35 GMT between Whaddon and Bassingbourn.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which involved a beige Nissan Note, black Kia Sportage and white Volkswagen Beetle.
Emergency services attended, but Mr Oram, who had been driving the Nissan, and Mr King, who was driving the Kia, died at the scene.
The driver of the Volkswagen was uninjured.
