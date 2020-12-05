Duxford's WW2 American Air Museum gets Grade II* listing
A building that is both a "museum and a memorial" to US airmen who fought and died in World War Two has been awarded a Grade II* listing.
The American Air Museum at Duxford in Cambridgeshire, contains the Imperial War Museums' collection of US military aircraft and was opened in 1998.
Usually buildings have to be at least 30 years old to be listed.
Museum executive director John Brown said it told "a hugely important story".
Architect Norman Foster, who designed the building, described the listing as "wonderful news".
The American Air Museum was purpose-built between 1995 and 1997 at Duxford, an RAF and United States Army Air Forces station during World War Two.
It tells the story of the emergence and dominance of US air power during the 20th Century, as well as paying tribute to the 30,000 US airmen flying out of British bases who died during the conflict.
Lord Foster said: "In that spirit, the building is both a museum and a memorial.
"The entrance is respectful, as if entering a tomb, which opens up to an airy, hangar-like space."
Historic England said its "high level of architectural and historic interest" made it a candidate for listing, despite not being 30 years old.
Chief executive Duncan Wilson described it as "an outstanding building, with a geometric construction that makes it the most complicated of all Foster's work".
