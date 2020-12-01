BBC News

Gender reassignment: NHS loses puberty blockers legal case

Published
image captionKeira Bell was prescribed puberty blockers when she was 16

Children under 16 who wish to undergo gender reassignment can only consent to having puberty blockers if they are able to understand the nature of the treatment, the High Court has ruled.

The case had been brought against Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust.

One of the claimants, Keira Bell, said the clinic should have challenged her more over her decision to transition to a male as a teenager.

The 23-year-old had been prescribed puberty blockers when she was 16.

