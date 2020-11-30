Bernadette Walker: Peterborough mother's murder charge dropped
- Published
A murder charge against the mother a missing teenage girl has been dropped, a court has heard.
Bernadette Walker, 17, of Peterborough, was reported missing in July. Her mother, Sarah Walker, 37, and father, Scott Walker, 50, were charged with murder in September.
The Old Bailey was told Mrs Walker and her husband face two counts perverting the course of justice.
Mr Walker remains charged with Bernadette's murder.
The couple appeared in court separately by video link from Peterborough prison.
The judge set an adjourned plea and trial preparation hearing for 29 January ahead of a trial date which has yet to be set.
The defendants, both of Century Square in Millfield, Peterborough, were remanded in custody.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk