June Weatherman: 'Callous' fraudster stole from elderly hospital patients
- Published
A "callous" serial fraudster who stole from elderly hospital patients across England has been jailed for 12 years.
June Weatherman targeted nine victims, aged between 70 and 91, during 2018 and 2019.
Her offences included stealing the bank cards of 91-year-old Mary Banks from Peterborough City Hospital, and defrauding her of more than £10,000.
Weatherman, 56, was jailed having been found guilty of nine counts of theft and five counts of fraud.
Huntingdon Law Courts heard Weatherman's victims were all elderly women who had been in hospitals in Peterborough, Norwich, Kent, Worcester, York and Sussex.
Three of her victims have since died.
The court heard she had stolen purses and bank cards.
Judge Jonathan Cooper said she "also stole some items of great and irreplaceable sentimental value", such as photographs and jewellery.
The court was told her frauds amounted to more than £12,000.
The judge said they were "crimes of the highest gravity" and were "callous, mean and despicable".
"You targeted already vulnerable people at their most vulnerable," he said.
The daughter of one of her victims who has since died said in a statement read to court: "How could a human being be so cruel and inhumane?"
She added the actions had "ruined the final stages of my mother's life".
In the case of Ms Banks, police said Weatherman sneaked into her hospital room at Peterborough City Hospital and stole her card before withdrawing money from cash machines and visiting McDonald's, JD Sports and B&Q.
The crime was only uncovered when her son went through his mother's bank statements after her death.
The court was told Weatherman had been released from prison for similar offences only nine months prior to her new crimes beginning.
Sgt Lewis Busby said: "Weatherman is a relentless and heartless offender who has shown no remorse for her crimes.
"She repeatedly targeted vulnerable adults in what can only be described as the most immoral of crimes."
