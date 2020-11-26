Covid-19: Cambridgeshire moves into stricter tier 2 restrictions
- Published
Cambridgeshire will be in tier two when England's second lockdown ends on 2 December, it has been announced.
The county had been in tier one - the lowest tier - prior to the latest shutdown but will now be in tier two, alongside much of the country.
It means households cannot mix indoors and the rule of six applies outdoors.
Pubs and bars can only open if they serve substantial meals and limited numbers of spectators will be allowed at sports events.
Shops, gyms and personal care services, such as hairdressing salons, can reopen if they are Covid-secure.
Cambridgeshire's director of public health, Dr Liz Robin, said infection rates were "stabilising or coming down across most areas".
She said: "We have good plans in place to continue to drive down our infection rates, working with our communities and supporting people to take the right steps to protect themselves and others."
The rate of Covid-19 cases in Cambridgeshire has seen a general fall, but the rate in Peterborough was just below the England-wide average in the week to 21 November.
In Cambridge the case rate has halved week-on-week. In the week to 21 November, only the district of East Cambridgeshire saw a week-on-week rise.
Conservative MP Anthony Browne said he was "disappointed" his South Cambridgeshire constituency had been categorised in tier two.
He added: "The government has categorised the whole of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough together, and the rates are pushed up by much higher levels of infection in Cambridge City and Peterborough."
The Labour MP for Cambridge, Daniel Zeichner, said: "The threat from the virus remains very real and it will be important that everyone in the city takes care to protect one another."
He called for a package to provide economic support to the "many Cambridge pubs, bars and restaurants" who were "desperately worried as we enter the crucial Christmas period".
