Steve Moir: Cambridge cyclist's family 'frustrated' over lack of action
The family of a cyclist who died in a crash on a guided busway said they were "incredibly frustrated" that "nothing has been done" to make it safer.
Steve Moir fell into the path of an oncoming bus when he clipped the kerb separating him from the busway in Cambridge in September 2018.
His family said it felt like the "authorities aren't really bothered" that he died.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said the investigation was ongoing.
Mr Moir was on his regular commute home to Sawston when he "attempted to negotiate a group [of pedestrians]" and clipped the kerb, falling into a bus's path, an inquest heard.
A coroner concluded the 50-year-old's death was accidental.
Since the accident, the speed of buses has been reduced and white lines have been painted alongside the kerb.
But Mr Moir's brother Rob said: "The only way you can prevent this from happening again is some form of separation."
He suggested a barrier between the path and buses, or making the busway a "single track".
"We've been lucky that nothing similar has happened in the last two years.
"I spoke to his three sons and they are incredibly frustrated - they feel like nothing has been done in those two years to prevent a similar accident occurring.
"They just said it seems like the authorities aren't really bothered about the fact that their dad died."
The HSE said: "We are ever conscious of the time it takes to complete an investigation and its impact on the families involved.
"This is a unique transport system and the death of Mr Moir was one of the first work-related fatalities on this system.
"We are doing all we can to bring this to a conclusion, while making sure that we reach the right standards of investigation."
Cambridgeshire County Council said because of the ongoing investigation it would be "inappropriate" to comment.
