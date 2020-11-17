Krispy Kreme price swap PC faces misconduct hearing
A police officer accused of trying to buy a £9.95 box of doughnuts for seven pence by sticking a cheaper barcode on them is to face a misconduct hearing.
The incident involving PC Simon Read, from Cambridgeshire Police, happened at a Wisbech supermarket on 10 February.
Papers say his alleged breach of professional standards is "so serious that dismissal would be justified".
PC Read is accused of acting dishonestly and without integrity.
It is claimed he went to the Tesco Extra store, wearing his uniform while on duty, and selected a £9.95 cardboard tray of 12 Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
He is then accused of going to the fruit and vegetable area and using self-service scales to obtain a barcode sticker for carrots with a price of seven pence.
It is claimed he stuck the carrot barcode on the doughnut tray and scanned it at a self-service checkout so that he could pay a lower price.
Papers ahead of the Cambridgeshire Police hearing, said the alleged behaviour "brings discredit upon the police service and undermines confidence in it because a reasonable member of the public, aware of all the facts, would be justifiably appalled that a police officer had acted dishonestly and without integrity".
The two-day hearing is set to start on 25 November.
