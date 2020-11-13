BBC News

Cambridge Stagecoach bus roof ripped off in bridge collision

Published
image captionThe Stagecoach bus's top deck was removed following the crash

The top deck of a bus was destroyed when it crashed into a bridge in Cambridge.

The Stagecoach vehicle collided with Hills Road Bridge on the guided busway at 09:27 GMT.

Two people were treated by paramedics but no-one was seriously injured.

The company said: "One of our double-decker buses operating the C service from Cambridge Railway Station struck a railway bridge."

The top deck of the bus was removed after the vehicle attempted to drive under the bridge.

image captionPaint from the bus can be seen on the bridge
image captionTwo people were treated at the scene, but no-one was seriously injured

Stagecoach's statement added: "There was only one passenger on the bus who has been checked by paramedics."

The company said it is assisting a police investigation.

Cambridgeshire Police said two people, one of whom was the bus driver, were treated by the ambulance service at the scene "but are not seriously injured".

The bridge was closed but has since been re-opened.

