March: Burglar steals £15k left on victim's bedside table

Published
image copyrightMat Fascione / Geograph
image captionThe theft happened at a house on Nene Parade in March, Cambridgeshire

A burglar stole £15,000 in cash that had been left on a bedside table, police said.

It happened at a house on Nene Parade in March, Cambridgeshire, between 13:10 and 13:40 GMT on Wednesday.

The victim, aged in his 50s, told Cambridgeshire Police he had put the money there to pay for building work.

The suspect was described as a slim man, aged between 30 and 40, wearing a dark red zip-up top, a black beanie hat and had a bandana covering his face.

He entered the property through a garden gate before throwing a brick through the back door window.

