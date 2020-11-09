March: Burglar steals £15k left on victim's bedside table
A burglar stole £15,000 in cash that had been left on a bedside table, police said.
It happened at a house on Nene Parade in March, Cambridgeshire, between 13:10 and 13:40 GMT on Wednesday.
The victim, aged in his 50s, told Cambridgeshire Police he had put the money there to pay for building work.
The suspect was described as a slim man, aged between 30 and 40, wearing a dark red zip-up top, a black beanie hat and had a bandana covering his face.
He entered the property through a garden gate before throwing a brick through the back door window.
