Plastic bottle poppies cover Sutton Remembrance roundabout
A display of more than 1,000 poppies, made from painted plastic bottle bottoms, has appeared on a roundabout.
The carpet of red flowers has been made by people living in Sutton, Cambridgeshire.
Resident Ben Penfold said the village wanted to create a display made from "100% recycled materials".
Hundreds of people cut the bottoms off used plastic bottles which were then painted to resemble the flower, and placed on the roundabout.
At the centre of the display is a wooden cross complete with a poppy wreath and a soldier's helmet.
Rev Mary Hancock, from St Andrew's Church in the village, said: "Sutton has got a really good community spirit and this display is typical of that, when people just muck in.
"Everyone is just really good at pulling the stops out."
Although the CofE church will be marking Remembrance Sunday, she added: "We are restricted in what we can do, but we will have an act of Remembrance.
"It can't be fully public but we will have wreath layers and a trumpeter - a small gathering - but nevertheless we'll do it properly, within the regulations."