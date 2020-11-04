Man dragged woman in 70s into bushes in Peterbourgh sex attack
A man with "uncontrollable sexual urges" dragged an elderly woman into bushes and sexually assaulted her in a park.
Dwayne Fyffe, 30, attacked the 72-year-old woman in Ferry Meadows country park in Peterborough on 8 October 2019.
Prosecutor Tim Brown told Cambridge Crown Court at one point during the attack, the woman asked him: "Why are you doing this? I am an old lady."
Fyffe, of HMP Peterborough, was jailed after admitting sexual assault.
Mr Brown told the court that as the woman walked she was approached and overtaken by somebody on a bicycle and Fyffe said to her "I need to see something".
He then began "dragging her up the bank and into the bushes", where he sexually assaulted her.
'Hit out'
"However, he got more than he bargained for as she hit out at the defendant," Mr Brown said.
"The defendant, being struck in this manner, dropped everything and ran off."
She later said: "I thought I was going to be either raped or strangled."
Mr Brown said on 10 October an off-duty officer saw somebody who matched the description he had been given and upon approaching Fyffe, he asked for directions.
The officer directed him to the information hut, where he was then arrested.
The court heard Fyffe had admitted having "uncontrollable sexual urges for some time".
Mitigating, Elizabeth Lambert said Fyffe knows he needs help and treatment and he felt deep shame for what he did.
Fyffe was jailed in 2007 for robbery in a case which "involved a lone adult female".
Judge David Farrell QC said in the most recent offence Fyffe had "targeted a particularly vulnerable and more elderly woman".
"Fortunately she had the presence of mind and the bravery to fight back and despite her age she kicked out at you as you were [attacking her].
"The effects of your offending on the victim in this case has been traumatic. She feels violated and no longer is able to walk alone."
Fyffe was sentenced to four-and-a-half-years in prison, with a five-year extension period.
