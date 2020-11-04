Coronavirus: Girl, 11, reaches 7.1m keepy-uppy target
- Published
A football-mad 11-year-old who inspired thousands to do 7.1 million "keepy-uppies" in aid of charity has reached her target.
Imogen Papworth-Heidel set out to in do one keepy-uppy for each of the UK's key workers in April.
The Cambridgeshire schoolgirl realised she could not reach her target alone, so footballers including Lioness Lucy Bronze responded to an appeal for help.
Imogen did the last 3,000 keepy-uppies at Cambridge United's Abbey Stadium.
The Arsenal fan, who did not think she would would reach her target so quickly, said: "I'm just absolutely speechless at how much money we've raised, how many keepy-uppies have been donated and how many kind messages of support have come in."
She has raised more than £11,418 for nine charities by keeping her football up in the air as many times as she can.
Imogen, who lives in Hauxton, completed a total of 1,123,586 keepy-uppies during an unbroken 195-day run, reaching more than 7,000 a day during lockdown and the summer holidays.
About 2,000 sports clubs, school groups and individuals "donated" 5,976,414, taking videos of themselves and sending them to her parents.
Among those joining in the challenge were England and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp.
Her father Karl, who with wife Sarah works for the NHS in patient safety, admitted keeping a tally of the total was "tiring".
He said: "The fact that we're achieving it within six and a half months is absolutely fantastic and is testament to all the fantastic people who've been helping her."
The schoolgirl was inspired to do something to raise funds for charities supporting key workers after seeing Captain Tom Moore, the Bedfordshire centenarian, walking laps of his garden for the NHS.
She recently met him and he told her the challenge "was quite cool and that's quite a cool thing", she said.
