Ian Stewart: Helen Bailey killer denies murdering wife
A man jailed for the murder of his fiancée has denied killing his wife.
Ian Stewart was jailed for life in 2017 for killing children's author Helen Bailey, whose body was found at the couple's Hertfordshire home in 2016.
Appearing at St Albans Crown Court via videolink from HMP Whitemoor, Stewart, 60, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Diane Stewart who died at their Cambridgeshire home in 2010.
A provisional trial date was set for 14 March 2022 at the same court.
Stewart was remanded in custody and Judge Michael Kay QC said the case was due to be heard before a High Court judge.
Mrs Stewart, 47, died at the family home in Bassingbourn on 25 June 2010.
