Pony 'spooked' by fireworks rescued from Cambridgeshire ditch
- Published
A pony spent a night in a cold water-filled ditch after being "spooked by a firework", the fire service said.
Penny the pony became stuck in the ditch on Wales Bank in Elm, near Wisbech, on Saturday.
Two Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service crews came to her aid on Sunday morning.
Firefighters wearing specialist water gear spent about two hours rescuing the animal before returning her unharmed to her field.
Posting photographs of the incident on Facebook, they wrote: "Poor Penny the pony was spooked by a firework and spent the night in a water-filled ditch."