Fans say goodbye to Peterborough United's Tommy Robson

Published
image copyrightPeterborough United
image captionTommy Robson played football into his 60s, having formed the Posh Legends team to play local teams and raise money for good causes

Fans have gathered at Peterborough United's stadium ahead of the funeral of club legend Tommy Robson.

Mr Robson died aged 76 after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

He made a club-record 559 appearances after joining in 1968 and received the Freedom of Peterborough.

His funeral procession passed the team's London Road home where about 200 fans clapped and chanted tributes. Former players remembered "a shining light" who "played with a smile".

media captionTommy Robson: Funeral procession for Peterborough United hero

Chris Waite, chairwoman of supporters' club Forever Posh, remembered "a great person" who supported her through a health scare.

Life-long Posh fan Brian Parker, who was at the club to say goodbye, said his abiding memory was hearing the "lovely, lovely bloke's" many anecdotes from his playing days.

image captionFans gathered at London Road ahead of Tommy Robson's funeral procession

Mr Robson, who was born in Gateshead, was a Peterborough player for 13 years - scoring 128 goals - and was twice named player of the season.

He joined from Newcastle United and also played for Chelsea and Northampton Town.

image captionClub staff including manager Darren Ferguson clapped as Tommy's coffin went by

He went on to manage the club's youth team, was a match day commentator on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, and was patron of the Posh Supporters Trust.

Mr Robson also raised thousands of pounds for a children's ward at the city's former hospital through the Peterborough Legends football team.

He was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year and died on 8 October after what the club described as "a typically brave fight".

image copyrightPeterborough United
image captionTommy Robson had been associated with Posh for more than 50 years

David Farrell, who played for the club between 1997 and 2006, said "there was never a dull moment talking to Tommy, he was definitely a shining light".

Teammate and goalkeeper Eric Steele said he "played with a smile on and off the field".

Speaking in March, Mr Robson said Peterborough "has been my life for more than 50 years" and said he was "overwhelmed" to be receiving the city's highest honour.

