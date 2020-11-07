UK's Dutch roundabout in Cambridge: 'Risk of not seeing' cyclist
Drivers' risk of not seeing cyclists and poor lighting levels were among concerns raised by a report into the UK's first Dutch-style roundabout.
The £2.3m roundabout opened in July on Fendon Road in Cambridge giving priority to cyclists and pedestrians.
Auditors found a there was a "risk" of exiting drivers, who had given way to one cyclist, "[setting] off as they cannot see a second cyclist".
Cambridgeshire County Council said it would "make any changes if needed".
The design, near Addenbrooke's and Royal Papworth hospitals, has an inner lane for cars and an outer one for cyclists.
After a site visit in August, a safety audit team reported 10 problems, including "areas of poor illumination", a concern raised in both 2017 and 2019.
Another remaining issue found in a previous audit was "an abrupt left turn" at one exit, which "may destabilise some cyclists leading to falls".
The auditors, from Royal HaskoningDHV UK and the council, also found that if motorists gave way to cyclists as they prepared to exit the roundabout "it was hard to observe a second cyclist approaching from behind", creating a risk of collisions.
It was the auditors' "considered opinion that while in such instances the cyclists would typically be able to stop in time... the consequences and likely severity of any collision involving vulnerable users is such that further consideration is necessary".
Auditors added that during the site visit "a collision between a car and motorcycle was observed".
According to the report, a council representative was present, but a spokeswoman for the authority said "there have been no reported accidents or incidents" on the roundabout since its 31 July opening.
She added that the safety audit aimed to "highlight any potential issues" and "the design evolves, and alterations are made in response to audits to ensure the scheme is as safe as possible".
"In this case, the independent safety auditors have identified some minor issues... which we will work with our designer to look at closely, and where appropriate make any changes."
