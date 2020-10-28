Gorefield: Sheep startled by dog flock into back garden
- Published
Dozens of startled sheep flocked into a garden after they were chased out of their field by a dog off its lead.
Police were called to a house in Gorefield, Cambridgeshire, after being alerted to the frightened flock at about 11:50 GMT on Tuesday.
They were found hiding in the garden, ignoring a "beware of dog" sign on its gate.
No sheep were injured, but Cambridgeshire Police said "words of advice" were given to the dog owner.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk