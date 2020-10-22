Huntingdon cyclist death: Woman arrested
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a 77-year-old cyclist was killed in a crash.
Celia Ward, from Wyton, Cambridgeshire, died at the scene on Nursery Road in Huntingdon, on Wednesday afternoon.
A 46-year-old woman who was arrested over the incident has been released under investigation.
Police said she was not the driver of the white Volkswagen Passat which collided with Ms Ward.
The driver was not injured and remained at the scene, officers said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk