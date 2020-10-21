Covid-19: Two fined £10,000 for gatherings of more than 30 in Peterborough
- Published
Police have fined two people £10,000 for holding separate gatherings of more than 30 people in the same street.
Officers attended two properties on Star Road in Peterborough on 11 and 16 October after tip-offs from the public.
The occupants from the households - a 34-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man - were each fined £10,000 "in line with Covid-19 legislation", the force said.
Det Supt Andy Gipp said people could not expect to host large gatherings without facing financial penalties.
"When it comes to the Covid-19 regulations, enforcement is still the last resort," he said.
"However, the law and the message on the rule-of-six, and hosting large gatherings, has been clear.
"People cannot expect to gather in large groups, for example at house parties, without there being positive enforcement action. This means large fines."
On Sunday, 11 October officers attended the first gathering on Star Road at 19:00 BST, while on Friday, 16 October the force was contacted at about 19:40.
A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Police said those fined will receive a court summons and both "will go through the usual court process".
