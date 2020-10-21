Cambridgeshire Police plans to cut PCSO numbers by half
A force is proposing to cut its number of police community support officers (PCSOs) by half as part of "considerable cost savings".
Cambridgeshire Police is planning on reducing the number of PCSOs from 80 to 40, remove the community safety team and close nine enquiry offices.
The force said the measures would help save £1.7m in 2021-22.
Chief Constable Nick Dean admitted they had to make some "incredibly difficult decisions over the past 12 months".
"We simply could not continue with the existing neighbourhood policing model with the budget constraints we currently face, and are likely to have in the coming years," he said.
While the number of PCSOs will be reduced, Mr Dean said "every neighbourhood in the county will retain a PCSO allocation".
The force said the removal of the community safety team would see six posts lost and the closure of the enquiry offices would see a reduction of six further roles.
It said instead of the offices there would be "the implementation of a team of police officers to provide people in each local authority area with an appointment-based service to allow members of the public to make an appointment to speak to an officer".
'No alternative'
Under the plans the delivery public enquiry offices would provide "a seven-day-a-week provision" at Thorpe Wood station in Peterborough and Parkside in Cambridge.
The force said the number of officers in neighbourhood policing teams (has) risen from 57 in April 2018 to an anticipated 132 in April 2021.
Mr Dean said "effective neighbourhood policing is absolutely crucial".
He said the proposals, which were subject to a staff consultation process until 20 November, were due to be announced in April, but were delayed by the pandemic.
"We are very aware the timing of this announcement in the current climate is not good, however, in order to meet budget deficit demands, there is no alternative."
