Huntingdon: Cyclist dies in town centre crash with car
A cyclist has died after a crash with a car on a town centre road.
The cyclist and a white Volkswagen Passat crashed on Nursery Road in Huntingdon at just before 14:30 BST.
Cambridgeshire Police said the female cyclist died at the scene where the driver of the car, who was uninjured, remained after the crash.
The force said that no arrests had been made and that officers were looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.
