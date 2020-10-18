Cat's return after three years 'takes the Biscuit'
- Published
The return of a family cat after going missing three years ago really "takes the biscuit", its owners say.
Keith Bigland's pet cat, Biscuit - originally owned by his late mother Shirley - had escaped from their home in March, Cambridgeshire.
But last Wednesday, Mr Bigland and his wife Su were left in disbelief when a local vet called them to say their gold and white pet, now 14, had been found.
And, he was spotted just a mile away from their house.
"I still can't quite believe it, I had totally given up hope, we never thought the call would come. When he arrived at our house my wife threw her arms around the vet in relief," Mr Bigland, 53, said.
"What makes it even more special is that Biscuit was handed in just a few days after the third anniversary of my mother's death, which makes you wonder if she's watching over us."
Biscuit, nicknamed Bikkit by the family, was captured on CCTV escaping through a tiny gap at 04:00 GMT on 1 December 2017.
Mr Bigland confessed he probably went "overboard" during the "frantic" search, distributing posters around the local area and looking everywhere he could.
He said: "I had hope at first, for months afterwards I was calling his name around every corner. Biscuit is the last link I have left to my mother."
On his return Biscuit "was not in great shape" and was found to have problems with his breathing and heart.
Mr Bigland estimates Biscuit's veterinary care costs will be about £1,500, and has launched a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs.
He said: "Although he looks and acts differently to before, I recognised him straight away, and he recognised me and hasn't stopped purring since."