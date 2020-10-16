BBC News

Auction of A14 roadworks equipment raises £500k

Published
image copyrightHighways England
image captionEquipment that helped the realignment of the A14 went under the hammer

Hundreds of people went online to bid for equipment used during the construction of a £1.5bn road project.

The auction of items, used during work on the A14 between Huntingdon and Cambridge, raised almost £500,000.

Highways England said almost 1,000 people took part in the bidding over two days, making offers on lots including solar-powered road signs, storage containers and a security hut.

The money will be offset against the overall cost of the scheme.

  • 'First British beer' found in roadworks
  • Road workers dig up woolly mammoth bones
  • Hawking treasures auctioned for £1.8m

Highways England said the "quirkiest" item was a bespoke pre-cast headwall with integral pond filtration unit that sold for about £200.

It said there was a lot of interest in solar-powered variable message signs (VMS) and land surveying equipment, including a hand-held data collector that fetched £9,000 after 112 bids.

image copyrightPeaker Pattinson
image captionA drone and accessories featured in the 1,000-plus auction lots
image copyrightPeaker Pattinson
image captionA bike shelter went under the hammer
image copyrightPeaker Pattinson
image captionAs did a storage unit and surplus pipes

Digital cameras, televisions, desks, office chairs, coat racks, a drone and a bike shelter were among the 1,000 or so items sold by Peaker Pattinson (Auctioneers) Ltd of Stamford, Lincolnshire.

Ahead of the sale, Julian Lamb, Highways England's construction director for the A14 project, said the money would go back into the project and "reduce the final bill for the scheme".

Work on the 21-mile (34km) route between the M11 at Cambridge and the A1 at Huntingdon began in November 2016 and finished in May this year.

image copyrightHighways England
image captionThe new section of A14 opened to traffic in May 2020

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Huntingdon
  • Cambridge
  • Stamford
  • Highways England
  • A14

More on this story

  • A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon roadworks items for auction

    Published
    6 days ago

  • A14: Roadworks completed on £1.5bn upgrade

    Published
    5 May

  • £1.5bn A14 upgrade between Huntingdon and Cambridge from the air

    Published
    6 July 2017