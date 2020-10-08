Robert Duquemin: Man and woman deny involvement in father-of-five's murder
- Published
A man and a woman have denied involvement in the murder of a father-of-five, who died five days after he was attacked.
Police believe Robert Duquemin, 53, was assaulted at his home in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, on 5 October last year.
Yanick Beresford, 24, of Orthwaite, Huntingdon, pleaded not guilty to murder at Cambridge Crown Court.
Aiste Paulauskaite, 20, of Spring Close, Huntingdon, denied assisting an offender. The pair face trial in March.
Mr Duquemin died at a property in the village of Bury, near Ramsey - 10 miles (16km) from his home - five days after the attack
A post-mortem examination found he had suffered a ruptured spleen as a result of blunt force trauma.
Mr Beresford, who appeared in court by videolink from HMP Peterborough, also denied two counts of attempted murder, two further counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, and a charge of dangerous driving.
He also denied supplying Class A and Class B drugs with Ms Paulauskaite last October.