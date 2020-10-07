Firefighters rescue dog stuck in pipe for six hours in Buckworth
A dog spent six "traumatic" hours stuck in a drainage pipe before being rescued by firefighters.
Cocker spaniel Daisy "disappeared" on a walk with her owner in Buckworth, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday.
Firefighters were called to the field on Church Road at 19:49 BST and were helped by farmers who used a digger to excavate the pipe.
Daisy "leapt" into a firefighter's arms as she was rescued from the last section of the pipe.
Cambridge Fire and Rescue Service used thermal imaging and snake eye cameras to detect Daisy's location as her owner was "unsure" where she was.
"After around six hours trapped in a very slim pipe and a traumatic ordeal, Daisy was fit and well and reunited with her very grateful owners," the service said.