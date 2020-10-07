BBC News

HMP Whitemoor murder bid pair guilty of terrorist attack on prison officer

Published
image copyrightMetropolitan Police
image captionBrusthom Ziamani has been convicted at the Old Bailey of trying to kill the prison officer

Two inmates have been found guilty of attempting to murder a prison officer in an Islamic terrorist attack at a top security jail.

Convicted terrorist Brusthom Ziamani, 25, and fellow prisoner Baz Hockton, 26, attacked the man at Whitemoor Prison in Cambridgeshire on 9 January.

The Old Bailey heard the pair "lured" Neil Trundle to a cupboard and assaulted him with makeshift weapons.

Ziamani had wanted to move prisons, the jury was told.

image copyrightJulia Quenzler
image captionBrusthom Ziamani and Baz Hockton deny attempting to murder Mr Trundle

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

  • HMP Whitemoor murder bid accused 'wanted to move jails'

    Published
    5 days ago

  • HMP Whitemoor prison officer attack CCTV shown to jury

    Published
    23 September

  • HMP Whitemoor inmates 'wore fake suicide belts in officer attack'

    Published
    22 September