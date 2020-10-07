HMP Whitemoor murder bid pair guilty of terrorist attack on prison officer
Two inmates have been found guilty of attempting to murder a prison officer in an Islamic terrorist attack at a top security jail.
Convicted terrorist Brusthom Ziamani, 25, and fellow prisoner Baz Hockton, 26, attacked the man at Whitemoor Prison in Cambridgeshire on 9 January.
The Old Bailey heard the pair "lured" Neil Trundle to a cupboard and assaulted him with makeshift weapons.
Ziamani had wanted to move prisons, the jury was told.