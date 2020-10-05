Peterborough murder inquiry search for Bernadette Walker continues
- Published
Police teams have been searching dykes and waterways in the hunt for a missing teenager whose parents have been charged with her murder.
Bernadette Walker, 17, of Peterborough, was reported missing in July and police opened a murder inquiry despite no body being found.
Search teams in Gunthorpe at the weekend have moved to Newborough.
Bernadette's parents, Sarah and Scott Walker, aged 37 and 50 respectively, are next due in court on 30 November.
Police said Bernadette's parents reported her missing on 21 July after she had not been seen for three days.
A "no body" murder investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit on 11 September.
Sarah Walker and Scott Walker, both of Century Square in Millfield, Peterborough, were charged with killing her on 14 September.
Police officers scoured open farmland near Cowbit in Lincolnshire on 15 September and their search then moved back south to Peterborough.
A police spokeswoman said: "Searches have moved from Cowbit to the Gunthorpe area of Peterborough and we are expecting to be there for the whole week.
"Officers are currently searching fields between Gunthorpe and Newborough."
The accused parents are next due at Peterborough Crown Court on 30 November for a plea hearing, with a trial set for March.
