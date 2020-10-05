BBC News

Peterborough murder inquiry search for Bernadette Walker continues

Published
image copyrightTerry-Harris.com
image captionPolice teams searched waterways in the Peterborough area at the weekend

Police teams have been searching dykes and waterways in the hunt for a missing teenager whose parents have been charged with her murder.

Bernadette Walker, 17, of Peterborough, was reported missing in July and police opened a murder inquiry despite no body being found.

Search teams in Gunthorpe at the weekend have moved to Newborough.

Bernadette's parents, Sarah and Scott Walker, aged 37 and 50 respectively, are next due in court on 30 November.

Police said Bernadette's parents reported her missing on 21 July after she had not been seen for three days.

image copyrightCambridgeshire Police
image captionBernadette Walker, 17, was reported missing in July

A "no body" murder investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit on 11 September.

Sarah Walker and Scott Walker, both of Century Square in Millfield, Peterborough, were charged with killing her on 14 September.

image copyrightTerry-Harris.com
image captionLast week teams searched at Pode Hole, near Spalding in Lincolnshire

Police officers scoured open farmland near Cowbit in Lincolnshire on 15 September and their search then moved back south to Peterborough.

image copyrightTerry-Harris.com
image captionThe search has now moved south to the Peterborough area
image copyrightTerry-Harris.com
image captionSearch teams are currently scouring farmland between Gunthorpe, and the village of Newborough, north of the city

A police spokeswoman said: "Searches have moved from Cowbit to the Gunthorpe area of Peterborough and we are expecting to be there for the whole week.

"Officers are currently searching fields between Gunthorpe and Newborough."

image copyrightTerry-Harris.com
image captionRivers were searched at the weekend

The accused parents are next due at Peterborough Crown Court on 30 November for a plea hearing, with a trial set for March.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Werrington
  • Newborough
  • Peterborough
  • Spalding

More on this story

  • Bernadette Walker: Parents in court charged with girl's murder

    Published
    16 September

  • Bernadette Walker: Separate searches for 'murdered' missing girl

    Published
    15 September

  • Bernadette Walker's parents charged with murder

    Published
    14 September