Bury death: Murder charge over killing of Robert Duquemin Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Cambridgeshire Police image caption Robert Duquemin died at a property in Bury, near Ramsey, on 10 October

Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a man who died five days after being attacked.

Police believe Robert Duquemin, 53, was attacked at his home in Huntingdon on 5 October and subsequently died at a property in Bury, near Ramsey.

Yanick Beresford, 24, of Orthwaite, Huntingdon, has been charged with murder.

Aiste Paulauskaite, 20, of Spring Close, Huntingdon, has been charged with assisting an offender.

A post-mortem examination found father-of-five Mr Duquemin died of a ruptured spleen as a result of blunt force trauma.

Mr Beresford has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, supplying Class A drugs and supplying Class B drugs.

The attempted murder charges relate to a car being driven at two other people, causing one of them serious injuries, in Huntingdon on 5 October.

Ms Paulauskaite has also been charged with supplying Class A drugs and supplying Class B drugs.

Both are due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court today.