Bury death: Murder charge over killing of Robert Duquemin
- Published
Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a man who died five days after being attacked.
Police believe Robert Duquemin, 53, was attacked at his home in Huntingdon on 5 October and subsequently died at a property in Bury, near Ramsey.
Yanick Beresford, 24, of Orthwaite, Huntingdon, has been charged with murder.
Aiste Paulauskaite, 20, of Spring Close, Huntingdon, has been charged with assisting an offender.
A post-mortem examination found father-of-five Mr Duquemin died of a ruptured spleen as a result of blunt force trauma.
Mr Beresford has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder, supplying Class A drugs and supplying Class B drugs.
The attempted murder charges relate to a car being driven at two other people, causing one of them serious injuries, in Huntingdon on 5 October.
Ms Paulauskaite has also been charged with supplying Class A drugs and supplying Class B drugs.
Both are due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court today.