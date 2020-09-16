Bury death: Two murder arrests over killing of Robert Duquemin Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Cambridgeshire Police image caption Robert Duquemin died at a property in Bury, near Ramsey, on 10 October

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died five days after he was assaulted.

A 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman from Huntingdon have been detained over the killing of Robert Duquemin, 53, who died at a property in Bury, near Ramsey, on 10 October.

Cambridgeshire Police believe he was assaulted at his home in Percy Green Place, Huntingdon, on 5 October.

The man has also been arrested on two counts of attempted murder.

These offences relate to a car being driven at two other people, causing one of them serious injuries, in Huntingdon on 5 October,

The man woman are also accused of drug offences.

At the time of his death, Det Insp Emma Pitts said the family of father-of-five Mr Duquemin had been "left devastated by his loss".

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk