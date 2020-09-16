Bernadette Walker: Parents in court charged with girl's murder Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Cambridgeshire Police image caption Bernadette Walker, 17, was reported missing on 21 July

The parents of a missing teenage girl have appeared in court charged with her murder.

Bernadette Walker, 17, of Peterborough, was reported missing by her mother in July, the town's crown court heard.

She has not been found but her parents were arrested on Monday on suspicion of her murder by joint enterprise.

Sarah Walker, 37, and Scott Walker, 50, both of Century Square in Millfield, Peterborough, appeared in court on separate videolinks.

They will next attend court on 30 November for a plea hearing, with a trial set for 9 March.

Cambridgeshire Police said Bernadette's parents reported her missing on 21 July after she had not been seen for three days.

On Friday, the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit started a "no-body" murder investigation.

'Promising student'

Police searches for Bernadette are continuing, with officers scouring open farmland near the village of Cowbit in Lincolnshire on Tuesday.

Rachel Nicholls, the principal of Peterborough College, described Bernadette as a "promising student and we are deeply concerned to hear of her disappearance".

Ms Nicholls said: "Our specialised wellbeing team are providing the utmost support to Bernadette's friends, fellow students and staff at the college."

Peterborough College confirmed Mr Walker had also been a student there.

image copyright Joe Giddens/PA Media image caption Police were searching open areas in Cowbit, Lincolnshire on Tuesday

