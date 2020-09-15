Bernadette Walker: Separate searches for 'murdered' missing girl Published duration 5 minutes ago

image copyright Cambridgeshire Police image caption Bernadette Walker, 17, was reported missing on 21 July

Police teams are searching two areas in the search for a missing teenager whose parents have been charged with her murder.

Bernadette Walker, 17, was reported missing from Peterborough on 21 July by her mother and father who said she had not been seen for three days.

No body has been found but her parents appeared at court accused of murder.

Police are searching fields in Cowbit, Lincolnshire, and a garage block in Walton, Peterborough.

image copyright Joe Giddens/PA Media image caption Police are searching open areas in Cowbit, Lincolnshire

image copyright Joe Giddens/PA Media image caption Bernadette Walker's parents are due at court on Wednesday

A Cambridgeshire Police spokeswoman confirmed the searches - about 15 miles apart - were in relation to the investigation surrounding Bernadette's disappearance.

Sarah Walker, 37, and Scott Walker, 50, both of Century Square, Millfield, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates Court on Monday and are due to appear at the city's crown court on Wednesday.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics Cowbit

Peterborough