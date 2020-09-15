Tom Lewis death: Fifth arrest after Wisbech stabbing Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Cambridgeshire Police image caption Tom Lewis's family said he was "a much-loved son" who would be missed

A fifth person has been arrested as part of a murder inquiry after a man died from stab injuries to his leg.

Tom Lewis, 23, of Larksfield in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, was stabbed in Norwich Road in the town on 8 September and died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on Thursday.

A 23-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder.

Four people arrested last week have been released under investigation.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics Wisbech