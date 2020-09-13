Bernadette Walker: Second murder arrest in hunt for missing teen Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Cambridgeshire Police image caption Bernadette Walker, 17, has been missing since 21 July

Police investigating the disappearance of a teenage girl have arrested a second person on suspicion of murder.

Bernadette Walker, 17, was reported missing from Peterborough on 21 July by her parents after she had not been seen for three days.

A murder investigation was declared even though a body has not been found.

Police said a woman in her 30s from Peterborough was arrested on Saturday night. A man in his 50s, also from the town, remains in custody.

image copyright Cambridgeshire Police image caption Police urged anyone with information on Bernadette Walker's whereabouts to get in touch

Det Supt Jon Hutchinson from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: "Due to the length of time Bernadette has been missing and concerns she may have come to some harm, we made the decision to declare this a murder investigation.

"Whilst we hope we do find Bernadette alive and well, there is every possibility this may not be the case therefore my team and I will do everything possible to find out what has happened to her and bring any offenders to justice."

Police urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to get in touch.

image copyright Cambridgeshire Police image caption A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of Bernadette's murder

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk