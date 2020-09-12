Murder arrest in hunt for missing Peterborough teenager Published duration 46 minutes ago

image copyright Cambridgeshire Police image caption Bernadette Walker, 17, has been missing since 21 July

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the disappearance of a teenage girl.

Bernadette Walker, 17, was reported missing from Peterborough on 21 July by her parents after she had not been seen for three days.

Police have been carrying out inquiries and searches but declared a murder investigation even though a body has not been found.

A man in his 50s from Peterborough is being questioned by police.

Det Ch Insp Jerry Waite said: "Whilst we hope we do find Bernadette alive and well, there is every possibility this may not be the case therefore my team and I will do everything possible to find out what has happened to her and bring any offenders to justice."

Police urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to get in touch.