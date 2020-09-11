Tom Lewis death: Fourth man arrested after stabbing Published duration 58 minutes ago

image copyright Cambridgeshire Police image caption Tom Lewis's family said he would be missed

A fourth man has been arrested over the death of a "much-loved son" who died after being stabbed in the leg.

Tom Lewis, of Larksfield in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, died in Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn on Thursday.

The 23-year-old had originally been airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital having been stabbed in Norwich Road, Cambridge, on Tuesday.

His family said he would be "forever missed".

On Tuesday, Mr Lewis had been transferred from Addenbrooke's to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to undergo surgery to his leg. He was pronounced dead on Thursday.

'Hearts broken'

In a statement, Mr Lewis's family said: "Our life with our son Tommy ended yesterday because of an act of violence.

"He was only 23 years old, and he was a much-loved son. Our hearts are broken.

"Tommy was also a father, brother, grandson and uncle and loved by all who knew him.

"He was funny, kind and would help anyone, he was also a loyal friend. He will be forever missed."

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Peterborough on Wednesday, and two men, both aged 32, were arrested in King's Lynn on Thursday.

The fourth man, aged 18, was arrested in Milton Keynes on Thursday.