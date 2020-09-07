Image copyright Peter McDonald Image caption The reception and early years building was gutted in the blaze

A primary school partially destroyed by fire at the end of July has reopened for the first day of term with some pupils housed in temporary classrooms.

About 50 firefighters tackled the blaze at Duxford Church of England Community Primary, in Cambridgeshire, on 31 July, which left some areas gutted.

More than £21,000 was raised by the community to help get the school ready for the start of term.

Head teacher Suzanne Blackburne-Maze said she was "overwhelmed" by support.

"One good thing that has come from this fire is the community response," she said.

"We've been overwhelmed by the generosity of our community - and that's financially through our Just Giving page and also through the wellbeing messages they've been sending out."

Image caption Temporary classrooms have been erected at the school, which is in the village of Duxford just off the M11 south of Cambridge

Image caption The primary school reopened for the first day of term on Monday

The pre-school, outdoor space, reception classroom and Year 1 and 2 classrooms were destroyed in the blaze.

Temporary classrooms have been erected in the school grounds to enable all pupils to start the new year.

Mrs Blackburne-Maze said the local authority had been "amazing" in its efforts to get the school ready.

"They started work really quickly and they've been working here flat out every day," she said.

