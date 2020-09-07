Duxford Primary School welcomes pupils back after fire
A primary school partially destroyed by fire at the end of July has reopened for the first day of term with some pupils housed in temporary classrooms.
About 50 firefighters tackled the blaze at Duxford Church of England Community Primary, in Cambridgeshire, on 31 July, which left some areas gutted.
More than £21,000 was raised by the community to help get the school ready for the start of term.
Head teacher Suzanne Blackburne-Maze said she was "overwhelmed" by support.
"One good thing that has come from this fire is the community response," she said.
"We've been overwhelmed by the generosity of our community - and that's financially through our Just Giving page and also through the wellbeing messages they've been sending out."
The pre-school, outdoor space, reception classroom and Year 1 and 2 classrooms were destroyed in the blaze.
- School closes as staff test positive for Covid-19
- What virus lessons can rest of the UK learn from Scotland?
- How it feels to be going back to school
Temporary classrooms have been erected in the school grounds to enable all pupils to start the new year.
Mrs Blackburne-Maze said the local authority had been "amazing" in its efforts to get the school ready.
"They started work really quickly and they've been working here flat out every day," she said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk