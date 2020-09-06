Image copyright Google Image caption A man was shot in Eye Hill Drove in Soham in the early hours of Saturday morning

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man in his 30s was shot.

The victim is in a serious condition in hospital after the incident in Eye Hill Drove, in Soham, Cambridgeshire, at 01:40 BST on Saturday.

Three men from Soham, aged 69, 38 and 27, have been arrested and remain in custody.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and it was believed the men were known to each other.