A man and a woman have died and two children have been injured in a head-on crash between a car and a van.

It happened on the A142 Isle of Ely Way, Chatteris, in Cambridgeshire shortly after 20:00 BST on Thursday.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Ford Focus, both in their 30s, died at the scene and two children who were in the car were taken to hospital.

The van driver, a 32-year-old man from Lincoln, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was also detained on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

Cambridgeshire Police said the two children in the car sustained minor injuries but remain in hospital.