Image copyright Cambs Police Image caption Detectives believed Andrew Bedford was shot dead at a garage in Ramsey in Cambridgeshire

The sister of a man believed murdered almost 30 years ago has said she will not give up her own search for him, after police closed the case.

Andrew Bedford, then 27, from Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, was last seen in Ramsey on 28 September 1990.

Detectives, who believe he may have been shot, reopened the case in 2015.

After learning the investigation had now been passed to a cold case team, his sister appealed for new information.

Mr Bedford was last seen eating a takeaway in a light blue Ford Cortina car at Factory Bank, off Great Whyte in Ramsey.

He was wearing overalls, a khaki jumper, jeans and trainers. He was described as 5ft 8in (1.72m), medium build with mousey blond, curly, shoulder-length hair and had a number of tattoos.

Several people have been arrested in connection with the investigation into Mr Bedford's disappearance, but no-one was ever charged.

Image caption Police searched a pond in Ramsey in November 1992

His sister, Linda Adley, said detectives informed her last week they were closing the investigation, as the Peterborough Telegraph reported.

Writing on Facebook, she said: "Police have been to see me today and informed me they are passing his case onto the cold case team so in English they are closing his case.

"This has spurred me on to continue my own search, more than ever before."

Appealing for information, she added: "After 30 years of torture please help me find Andrew and put an end to all this pain, misery and torture."

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said: "I can confirm the case has now been passed to the cold case team as investigating officers have exhausted all lines of inquiry.

"If new evidence comes to light then the case may be reopened."

