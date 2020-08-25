Image copyright Darren Harbar Photography Image caption Flying Legends aircraft will remain at Duxford, but the show won't go on

The Imperial War Museum (IWM) is ending its annual displays with The Flying Legends (TFL) aircraft for good - blaming Covid-19 and lockdown.

The two-day event at IWM Duxford, Cambridgeshire was normally held in July and featured historic war planes.

The museum said "financial pressures" as a result of the pandemic meant it had to reassess how to "maximise income and remain financially viable".

Organisers now hope to find an alternative venue for their event.

The show featured vintage planes from the 1930s and 1940s.

TFL's Nick Grey said: "It is with a heavy heart that we confirm 2019 was the final Flying Legends with our friends at IWM Duxford."

A museum spokeswoman added: "No single expense or cost played a bigger factor than another, the decision was made mutually and was part of joint conversations between TFC and IWM Duxford."

Fans expressed disappointment on social media about the ending of the airshow at Duxford which had run since 1994

John Brown, of the IWM added: "The Fighter Collection will continue to be a highly valued partner at IWM Duxford and we are delighted that its collection of amazing aircraft will remain on site and continue to be displayed throughout the year.

On social media fans spoke of their regret of the partnership ending.

The war museum's Battle of Britain Air Show remains scheduled to go ahead in September.