Image copyright Cambridgeshire Constabulary Image caption Robert Parkins was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend's ex partner

A man who murdered his girlfriend's ex-partner in a "sustained and cruel" attack has been jailed for at least 19 years.

Robert Parkins, 33, stabbed unarmed Alex Fitzpatrick, 30, at least 17 times in the neck and chest in St Neots, Cambridgeshire, on 13 October.

Judge Wendy Joseph QC told the Old Bailey Mr Fitzpatrick suffered "horrendous and unsurvivable injuries".

Parkins was jailed for life after being found guilty of murder.

The trial heard Mr Fitzpatrick had taken news of Parkins moving in with his ex and their son "badly" in September.

This had caused "animosity" between the two men, prosecutors said.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Alex Fitzpatrick was repeatedly stabbed outside his former partner's home, jurors heard

On 13 October, Mr Fitzpatrick had dropped his son home after taking him swimming and later returned on his motorbike after his ex-partner found the boy had forgotten his glasses.

A row broke out, with Mr Fitzpatrick refusing to hand over the glasses, jurors heard.

A fight then ensued, during which Mr Fitzpatrick was repeatedly stabbed.

Image caption Police cordoned of the scene after the killing

Judge Joseph rejected the defendant's claim that Mr Fitzpatrick had smashed his motorcycle helmet repeatedly into his head during the fight.

Sentencing, she told Parkins, of Eaton Socon: "This was a sustained and cruel attack against a man with no means with which to defend himself.

"I'm satisfied that when you confronted Alex you well knew you had a knife in your hand and intended at the very least to threaten him with it and then, losing your temper, though not your self-control, you used it to kill.

"Alex suffered horrendous and unsurvivable injuries. He was stabbed at least 17 times."

