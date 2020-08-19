Image copyright CPCA Image caption Drummer Street in Cambridge was one of the "deep-cleaned" bus stations

A company that makes an anti-viral cleaning product has been forced to withdraw claims that it provides a "30-day" guarantee of protection.

Trading standards officers intervened after the product, called Zoono, was used to deep-clean two bus stations in Cambridgeshire.

Officials said the spray "includes a microbe shield resistant to Covid-19".

Manufacturer Zoono Holdings Ltd said it is working with UK Trading Standards and has changed the 30-day claim.

The product has reportedly been used on the London Underground and in other public spaces, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image copyright Google Image caption Queensgate bus station in Peterborough was also deep cleaned

On 12 August, the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority said two bus stations had been given a "deep clean with a 30-day guarantee against all viruses".

Queensgate, in Peterborough, and Drummer Street station in Cambridge, had suffered "years of neglect", it said.

The stations were deep cleaned "with antimicrobial technology which includes a microbe shield resistant to Covid-19 within the guaranteed 30 days", the authority said.

It added: "Zoono leaves behind a mono-molecular layer that permanently bonds to the surface and has a lasting effect against viruses for 30 days when maintained with just water."

But the company behind Zoono has now withdrawn "all statements that our products can 'help to protect surfaces for up to 30 days' following a consultation with the UK Trading Standards Authority".

Zoono Holdings managing director, Paul Hyslop, said the firm had "internal global laboratory test data and evidence" to support the 30-day claim.

He said: "We are now working with UK Trading Standards to supply full evidence of our efficacy and longevity."

Image copyright First West of England Image caption All public transport is subject to strict social distancing rules

When approached by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the combined authority described the product as a "nice-to-have add-on".

"The work involved closing the bus station for four nights for a cherry picker crane to get into the high angled roof space of the bus station; to clean all the doors and windows, and to scrub clean the pavements throughout this large building," a spokesman said.

"The sterilising cleaning is a nice-to-have add-on for this process but was not a requested treatment."