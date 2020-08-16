Image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The gas main fire happened at Bretton, Peterborough

About 90 residents had to be evacuated after a fire in a "major" gas main.

Firefighters were called to Hyholmes in Bretton, Peterborough, just after midnight.

Group commander Danny Kelly said it was a "severe fire" and crews did a "fantastic job" protecting nearby properties.

The 50m (164ft) cordon has been lifted and residents who were being sheltered in a community centre nearby have been told they can return home.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Emergency services were called just after midnight