Bretton residents evacuated after 'severe' gas main fire
- 16 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
About 90 residents had to be evacuated after a fire in a "major" gas main.
Firefighters were called to Hyholmes in Bretton, Peterborough, just after midnight.
Group commander Danny Kelly said it was a "severe fire" and crews did a "fantastic job" protecting nearby properties.
The 50m (164ft) cordon has been lifted and residents who were being sheltered in a community centre nearby have been told they can return home.