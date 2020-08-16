Cambridgeshire

Bretton residents evacuated after 'severe' gas main fire

  • 16 August 2020
The fire at Bretton Image copyright Cambs Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption The gas main fire happened at Bretton, Peterborough

About 90 residents had to be evacuated after a fire in a "major" gas main.

Firefighters were called to Hyholmes in Bretton, Peterborough, just after midnight.

Group commander Danny Kelly said it was a "severe fire" and crews did a "fantastic job" protecting nearby properties.

The 50m (164ft) cordon has been lifted and residents who were being sheltered in a community centre nearby have been told they can return home.

Image copyright Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue
Image caption Emergency services were called just after midnight
Image copyright Terry Harris
Image caption The fire service did a "fantastic job" preventing the flames spreading to nearby properties

