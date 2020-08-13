Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption The roundabout is the first of its type in the UK

The UK's first Dutch-style roundabout that had to be closed temporarily after it was damaged by a hit-and-run driver is now fixed and fully open.

The £2.3m roundabout on Fendon Road, Cambridge, gives priority to cyclists and pedestrians, and was damaged the day before it opened on 31 July.

A driver hit a zebra crossing beacon and repairs have been taking place overnight since Monday.

The beacon was replaced but the cost to repair the damage is not yet known.

The roundabout at the junction of Queen Edith's Way, one of the main routes to Addenbrooke's Hospital, was initially expected to cost £800,000 but that rocketed to £2.3m, which the council blamed on "unexpected utility work" and Covid-19.

The design gives priority to cyclists and pedestrians with an inner ring for cars and an outer one for cyclists.

Image caption The crossing where the beacon was hit was blocked off but has now reopened

"Apart from the beacon, it was discovered that the crash had caused the concrete to crack around the top section of a retention socket, so on Monday night high-strength concrete was placed across the whole area to lock the socket in place," a spokesman for Cambridgeshire County Council said.

It was open again on Tuesday night and only closed for 30 minutes on Wednesday night for the new beacon to be installed, he added.

What is a Dutch-style roundabout?

Image copyright Cambridgeshire County Council Image caption The Dutch-style roundabout has narrow lanes and priority cycle lanes and pedestrian crossings

The design is prolific in the Netherlands, which is renowned for its investment in cycling infrastructure.

The idea is to "influence slower approach and departure speeds".

There are zebra crossings for pedestrians on each of the four roundabout arms.

Cyclists have their own outer-ring cycle path in contrasting red to give them equal priority with pedestrians.