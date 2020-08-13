Image copyright Cambridgeshire Police Image caption Anwar Akhtar sent threatening letters to his victim's place of work, including a picture of her car registration plate

A taxi driver who harassed a woman for weeks and sent her death threats has been jailed for three years.

Anwar Akhtar, 40, met his victim while he was working in November 2018.

His letters became so frightening, including a threat to "smash" her face, that she changed jobs, moved house and bought a new car.

Akhtar, of Cromwell Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to harassment, stalking and threats to kill at Peterborough Crown Court.

He began by twice approaching her at Queensgate shopping centre and making inappropriate comments.

'Threatening and abusive'

He then sent letters to her place of work and she reported to him to the police.

He ceased contact for a few months after officers visited him on 2 January 2019.

But Akhtar resumed sending her letters, initially loving but which quickly became threatening and abusive.

One letter said "I'm gunna smash your face in", while another contained her car registration plate.

Akhtar was arrested on 12 January.

He pleaded guilty to one count of racially or religiously aggravated harassment/stalking involving a fear of violence and one count of a threat to kill.

He was sentenced to three years in prison for each count, to run concurrently, and handed an indefinite restraining order.

Det Con Jenny Blunt of Cambridgeshire Police said his victim had experienced "extreme distress".