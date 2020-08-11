Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption The roundabout is the first of its type in the UK

The UK's first Dutch-style roundabout has had to close for three nights just days after it opened after being damaged by a hit-and-run driver.

The £2.3m roundabout on Fendon Road, Cambridge, which gives priority to cyclists and pedestrians, was damaged the day before it officially opened on 31 July.

The council said a driver hit a beacon and repairs began on Monday night.

It is expected to reopen fully on Thursday.

Image copyright Terry-Harris.com Image caption The roundabout is on a busy route to Addenbrooke's Hospital in the south of Cambridge

Work on the roundabout at the junction of Queen Edith's Way, one of the main routes to Addenbrooke's Hospital, began in September.

The cost of the project rose from an estimated £800,000 to £2.3m, which Cambridgeshire County Council blamed on "unexpected utility work" and Covid-19.

The Dutch-style design gives priority to cyclists and pedestrians with an inner ring for cars and an outer one for cyclists.

The evening before it officially opened, while it was operating on temporary traffic lights, a car driver "collided with a Belisha beacon column, causing it to lean slightly - the driver failed to stop at the scene", a council spokesman said.

He added: "There have been no accidents at the new roundabout since it opened on July 31."

The roundabout will be closed between 20:00 BST and 06:00 BST with diversions signposted.

What is a Dutch-style roundabout?

Image copyright Cambridgeshire County Council Image caption The Dutch-style roundabout has narrow lanes and priority cycle lanes and pedestrian crossings

The design is prolific in The Netherlands, which is renowned for its investment in cycling infrastructure.

The idea is to "influence slower approach and departure speeds".

There are zebra crossings for pedestrians on each of the four roundabout arms.

Cyclists have their own outer-ring cycle path in contrasting red to give them equal priority with pedestrians over each arm.