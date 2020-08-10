Image copyright Claire Shannon Image caption Plumes of smoke billowed from the school in the south of the city

A school was evacuated as a fire broke out when children were attending a summer holiday drama workshop.

The blaze took hold in the roof of the gymnasium at Coleridge Community College in Radegund Road, Cambridge, at about 10:35 BST.

Plumes of black smoke were seen across parts of the south of the city.

Six crews, plus an aerial platform crew, took about 20 minutes to bring it under control and praised staff for getting everyone out safely.

Group Commander Danny Kelly from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, said crews arrived to find "quite a severe fire" but "quickly got on top of it".

He said no-one was hurt and he praised those at the school for being "fantastic" and "taking roll call" to confirm everyone was out.

The fire was "contained to solar panels on the roof area of a sports hall", the fire service wrote on its website.

Image caption An aerial platform was used to tackle the rooftop blaze

Image caption Crews from Cambridgeshire and Suffolk attended

